AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,747 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Bancshares worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 91,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 65.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

