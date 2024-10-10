AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,918 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,726,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.