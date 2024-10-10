AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $92.93 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

