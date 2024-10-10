AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $72,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 15.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

