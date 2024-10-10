AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 127,602 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 185.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of iRobot worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. FourWorld Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 209,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iRobot by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $8.09 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

