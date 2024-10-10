AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 162,867 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Blade Air Mobility worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDE. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth $98,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,353 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 119,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.