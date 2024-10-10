AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 22,567 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $946,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 78,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 144,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.