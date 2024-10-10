AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $845.90 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $847.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $926.76.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

