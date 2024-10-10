AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Garrett Motion worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GTX opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,659.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

