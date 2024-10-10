AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 247,218 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,181 shares of company stock worth $4,595,284 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

