AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,729.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SAFT opened at $80.35 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

