AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

In other news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,251.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

