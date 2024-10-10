AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Informatica by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 15.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

