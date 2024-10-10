AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Radius Recycling worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,959,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

RDUS opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

