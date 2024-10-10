AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares in the company, valued at $313,618.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,617 shares of company stock worth $209,214. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.