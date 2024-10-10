AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Yext worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 603,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yext by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 321,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $844.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.53.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

