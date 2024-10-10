AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $314.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $318.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.53.

Get Our Latest Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.