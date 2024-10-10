AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 935.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $15,367,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 76,165 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,770,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 639,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 79,510 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.