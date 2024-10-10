AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE AMR opened at $220.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.76. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

