AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HVT opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

