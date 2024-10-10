AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Century Communities by 95.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

CCS opened at $97.55 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

