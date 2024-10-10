AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of United Fire Group worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 929.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

United Fire Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $19.52 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $494.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.36.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.