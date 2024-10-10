AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of UWM worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 24.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWMC stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $700.11 million, a P/E ratio of 244.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,547.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

