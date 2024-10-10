AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

