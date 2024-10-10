AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,797 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,992,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

