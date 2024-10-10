AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 251.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Kura Oncology worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,732 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,695,000.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

