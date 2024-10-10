AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 576,889 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of CommScope worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in CommScope by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 69.4% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.25 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

