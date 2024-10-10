AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,150.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.