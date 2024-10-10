AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bel Fuse worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BELFB. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.