AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 156,701 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after buying an additional 615,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.4 %

CUBE stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $55.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

