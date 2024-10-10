AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Capri stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

