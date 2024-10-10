AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,760 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 873,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

