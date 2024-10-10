AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,485 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Lindsay worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,082. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

