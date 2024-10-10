AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 73.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $335.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MORN

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.