AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 76,123 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,123 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Core Molding Technologies worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CMT opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,273.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,411 shares of company stock worth $1,333,020 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

