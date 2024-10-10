ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARBB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 6,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

