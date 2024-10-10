ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ARBB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 6,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
