ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $16.71. ARC Resources shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 55,050 shares trading hands.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $842.85 million during the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

