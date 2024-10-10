Arcblock Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $147.68 million and $740,040.75 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.
Arcblock Token Profile
Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
