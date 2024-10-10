Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.89. 5,221,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,301,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $951.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 13.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

