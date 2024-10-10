Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $18.47. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 30,316 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 247,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

