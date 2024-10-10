Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $77.95 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $77.95 million and $7.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

