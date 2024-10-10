Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.98. 387,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,438,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

