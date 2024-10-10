argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $605.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

argenx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $520.52 on Thursday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $554.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.64 and a 200 day moving average of $446.69.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,535,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,079,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

