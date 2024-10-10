Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $460.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $402.00 and last traded at $400.36. Approximately 406,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,248,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.54.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANET. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.96 and a 200-day moving average of $326.09.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
