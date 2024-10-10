Ark Trading Up 8.3% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Ark has a market capitalization of $76.28 million and $22.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001299 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,990,844 coins and its circulating supply is 183,990,422 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

