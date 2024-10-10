Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 8,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 12,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

