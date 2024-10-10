Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.01.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

