Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 10,420 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

