Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.79 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,446 shares of company stock worth $3,984,609. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.