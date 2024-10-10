Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $834,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $10,378,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

